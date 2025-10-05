Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1%

PG stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.