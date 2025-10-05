Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 923 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $57,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,272.01. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $117.09 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

