Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,920,000 after purchasing an additional 146,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $257.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.42 and a 200-day moving average of $235.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.