Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 57 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in SAP by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after buying an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $13,869,000.

SAP Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $270.48 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $217.51 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

