Accel Wealth Management Has $634,000 Stock Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.49. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

