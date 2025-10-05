Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 869,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $1,456,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,495,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 93,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,790,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,871,000 after purchasing an additional 507,367 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

