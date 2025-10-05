Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $175.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

