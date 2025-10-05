Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,016 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 186.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.80 per share, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,625.40. This trade represents a 129.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total transaction of $76,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,828.80. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,891. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $249.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.12. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.83 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The firm had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

