Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VOT opened at $295.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $297.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.