Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,941 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 530,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,734,000 after acquiring an additional 38,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 275,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $30.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

