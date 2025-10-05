Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,914 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 16,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 32.8% in the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 101,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE EMR opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average is $124.64.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

