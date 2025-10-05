AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205,149 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $44,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 722,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after buying an additional 102,419 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.06 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.