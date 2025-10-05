Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 94 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $343.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $345.22.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

