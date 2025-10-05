Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,750.44. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,912. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
