OLD National Bancorp IN Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $284.37 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $293.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.54 and its 200-day moving average is $242.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HII. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.43.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

