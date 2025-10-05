Realta Investment Advisors Buys 1,862 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of SPTI stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

