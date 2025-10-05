Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $292.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $296.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

