Realta Investment Advisors Sells 183 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Shopify by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Shopify by 149.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Arete reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $161.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.72. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.23.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

