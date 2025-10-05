Accel Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,028,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,256,000 after buying an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,903,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $269.57 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

