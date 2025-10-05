88,955 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $297.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

