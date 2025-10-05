Ascent Group LLC Acquires 1,119 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $219.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.29 and a 200 day moving average of $228.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

