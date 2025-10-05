Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.800-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.300-4.700 EPS.
Sempra Energy Stock Performance
NYSE SRE opened at $91.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.31. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,987 shares of company stock worth $4,267,870. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 53,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 78.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 188,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
