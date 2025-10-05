Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.800-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.300-4.700 EPS.

NYSE SRE opened at $91.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.31. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.55.

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,987 shares of company stock worth $4,267,870. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 53,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 78.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 188,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

