Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $77.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

