Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $24.77. 11,158,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 11,627,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Several brokerages have commented on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.10 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.60). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 259.57% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

