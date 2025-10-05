Bb Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Short Interest Update

Bb Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bb Liquidating Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BLIAQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Bb Liquidating has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
Bb Liquidating Company Profile
