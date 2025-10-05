Bb Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Short Interest Update

Bb Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bb Liquidating Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLIAQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Bb Liquidating has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Bb Liquidating Company Profile

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

