Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Drops By 38.2%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Basilea Pharmaceutica has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPMUF opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

