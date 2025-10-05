BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 227,200 shares, a growth of 139.2% from the August 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BB Seguridade Participacoes Trading Up 1.6%

BB Seguridade Participacoes stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. BB Seguridade Participacoes has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a return on equity of 79.42% and a net margin of 86.36%.The business had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participacoes will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participacoes Cuts Dividend

About BB Seguridade Participacoes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3327 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,065.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. BB Seguridade Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.75%.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

