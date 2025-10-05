Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 49.4% in September

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,900 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Société BIC Stock Up 0.3%

Société BIC stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

