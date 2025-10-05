Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 49.4% in September

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,900 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Société BIC Stock Up 0.3%
Société BIC stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54.
About Société BIC
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Société BIC
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Are Airline Stocks Ready for Takeoff After a Turbulent 2025?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.