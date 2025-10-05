Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 0.3%

BATS:CALF opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.