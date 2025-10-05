Tandem Investment Partners LLC Has $484,000 Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Tandem Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-On currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-On Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $347.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.92 and its 200-day moving average is $323.64. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $284.38 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

