Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,940 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $46.70.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

