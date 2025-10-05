Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,012 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,813,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,121 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,076,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 519.1% during the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 3,081,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,029,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.94 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

