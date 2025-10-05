MGO Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 16,659 SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

MGO Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,954,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,949 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,186,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,936 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after acquiring an additional 500,938 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 944,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after acquiring an additional 498,025 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 995,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after acquiring an additional 445,570 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

