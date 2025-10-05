Diageo plc $DEO Shares Purchased by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diageo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 109,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $93.42 and a 12-month high of $139.96.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $2.5192 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

