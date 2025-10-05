United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 3.2% of Legacy Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 0.4%

URI stock opened at $982.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $997.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $927.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $773.82.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $935.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.