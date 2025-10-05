Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IEV stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

