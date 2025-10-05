1,675 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Bought by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $139.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $139.65.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

