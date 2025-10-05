Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,656 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,894 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,051,000 after purchasing an additional 699,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after purchasing an additional 658,773 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

