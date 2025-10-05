USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $173.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.92, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

