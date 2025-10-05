Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

