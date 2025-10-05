USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Solventum by 720.7% during the second quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 84.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 11.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

SOLV has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. Solventum Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

