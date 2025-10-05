Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Acquired by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after acquiring an additional 188,084 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $36.90 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.