Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 178,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,779,000. Finally, 25 LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

