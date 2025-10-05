Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $85.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

