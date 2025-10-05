10,544 Shares in KLA Corporation $KLAC Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in KLA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 4.6% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KLA from $930.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $1,101.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $948.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $838.11. The company has a market cap of $145.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $1,155.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $7,354,210.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,132.72. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,805,950.24. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,566 shares of company stock valued at $29,313,522 in the last three months. Company insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

