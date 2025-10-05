Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.11.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.4%

CRWD opened at $489.88 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $283.80 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.01. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.66, a P/E/G ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock worth $62,606,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

