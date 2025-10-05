Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Sold by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

