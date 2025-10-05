Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $124,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

