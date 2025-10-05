Olistico Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 470 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $252.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.99. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $264.83.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $171,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $39,413.52. This trade represents a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $721,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,447.60. This represents a 47.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $14,394,416. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on STX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $168.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.