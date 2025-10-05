Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 136,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 413,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BSCQ stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0686 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.